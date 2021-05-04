Meraki Gardens
Motorbreath #15
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
This bud is infamous for its insanely potent diesel ﬂavor that’s accented by sharp citrus and earth upon exhale. The aroma is just as heavy, with a diesel chemical overtone that quickly turns earthy and lemony as the nugs are burned. The Motorbreath high is just as potent as the ﬂavor, with calming effects that are best suited for late nights when sleep just won’t come. The high starts with a lifted relaxation that ﬁlls your mind with warm tingly euphoria. A numbing body high comes next, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked sleep leaving all of your fears behind.
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
162 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!