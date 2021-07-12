This bud is infamous for its insanely potent diesel ﬂavor that’s accented by sharp citrus and earth upon exhale. The aroma is just as heavy, with a diesel chemical overtone that quickly turns earthy and lemony as the nugs are burned. The Motorbreath high is just as potent as the ﬂavor, with calming effects that are best suited for late nights when sleep just won’t come. The high starts with a lifted relaxation that ﬁlls your mind with warm tingly euphoria. A numbing body high comes next, lulling you into a slightly couch-locked sleep leaving all of your fears behind.