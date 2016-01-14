About this product
Oregon Pineapple has dense large nugs that are bulbous in shape resembling a juicy pineapple. She is full of intense tropical flavor and aroma starting with a mouth watering pineapple ending with luscious sweet after tones . This strain offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity. Don’t be alarmed if you find yourself checking your to-do list off or entering into a more creative work space. Either way you will be transported into your happy place.
Oregon Pineapple effects
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
