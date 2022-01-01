About this product
The Flo mother brings in a very pungent mix of a green candy apple, kush, menthol, and misty incense that makes for a unique combo with the lemon lime funky OG dankness of the Face Off. This psychoactive ﬂower will leave you in an uplifted euphoric state while your mind and body drift into total relaxation.
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.