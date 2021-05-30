About this product
qualities of the Purple Punch strain. The aroma is
so strong that you can taste the blueberry pop tart
fresh out of the toaster. Its strong indica effects
will leave you in a euphoric state of mind with a
permanent smile on your face. This is definitely a
strain that is best served after dinner. Instead of
your dessert save the calories and enjoy this
delicious berry packed strain.
About this strain
Purple Punchsicle is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a double-cross of Purple Punch. Consumers love Purple Punchsicle for its intense flavor profile, which has been described as tasting similar to a fresh blueberry breakfast pastry. This strain produces strong indica effects that will leave you feeling mentally euphoric before lulling you into a sleepy state of mind. Purple Punchsicle is best enjoyed during the evening hours because the potent effects may lock you down to your sofa. With a THC level averaging around 20%, medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and depression. According to growers, Purple Punchsicle flowers into dense spade-shaped buds with deep purple foliage encrusted by minty green trichomes. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Punchsicle before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
