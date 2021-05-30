Purple Punchsicle is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a double-cross of Purple Punch. Consumers love Purple Punchsicle for its intense flavor profile, which has been described as tasting similar to a fresh blueberry breakfast pastry. This strain produces strong indica effects that will leave you feeling mentally euphoric before lulling you into a sleepy state of mind. Purple Punchsicle is best enjoyed during the evening hours because the potent effects may lock you down to your sofa. With a THC level averaging around 20%, medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and depression. According to growers, Purple Punchsicle flowers into dense spade-shaped buds with deep purple foliage encrusted by minty green trichomes. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Punchsicle before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.