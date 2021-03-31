About this product
No way around it, this girl is nasty! It’s a cross of
Wedding Cake x Mendo Breath, and she truly
doesn’t disappoint. The aroma is so creamy that
you will think you were baking a cake. This
strain is only for people that can handle strong
medication with a little attitude. You might get
slapped in the face by the aggressive high but
you’ll be back. Because you love it and you can’t
get enough.
Wedding Cake x Mendo Breath, and she truly
doesn’t disappoint. The aroma is so creamy that
you will think you were baking a cake. This
strain is only for people that can handle strong
medication with a little attitude. You might get
slapped in the face by the aggressive high but
you’ll be back. Because you love it and you can’t
get enough.
About this strain
Puta Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.