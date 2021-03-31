No way around it, this girl is nasty! It’s a cross of

Wedding Cake x Mendo Breath, and she truly

doesn’t disappoint. The aroma is so creamy that

you will think you were baking a cake. This

strain is only for people that can handle strong

medication with a little attitude. You might get

slapped in the face by the aggressive high but

you’ll be back. Because you love it and you can’t

get enough.