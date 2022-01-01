About this product
Named after the iconic candy, Runtz brings on
a mouth-watering flavor profile full of tropical
citrus and sour berries. The Runtz high rolls in
with a vengeance first hitting your head with a
rather calming effect before spreading it’s deep
tingles throughout the rest of your body. As the
high matures you’ll begin to feel a serene
calmness throughout your limbs leaving you
completely tranquilized. Immovable for hours
before you finally fall into a deep slumber.
a mouth-watering flavor profile full of tropical
citrus and sour berries. The Runtz high rolls in
with a vengeance first hitting your head with a
rather calming effect before spreading it’s deep
tingles throughout the rest of your body. As the
high matures you’ll begin to feel a serene
calmness throughout your limbs leaving you
completely tranquilized. Immovable for hours
before you finally fall into a deep slumber.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.