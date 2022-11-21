About this product
This strain hits hard and it hits fast. You are going to be engulfed in the unique aroma of diesel and pine. This strain is a favorite among people who have trouble sleeping. This strain will quite literally put you to bed, the name sleeping with the stars is perfect for this strain because you will be dreaming in no time so get comfy and get ready for the stars!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
State License(s)
020 10112054705