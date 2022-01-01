About this product
Sour Cyclone has an overwhelming aroma of sweet lime-fuel funk reminiscent of the diesel in its lineage mixed in with nuances of skunk, coffee, and menthol. This is the perfect strain for people that want some relief that this high CBD strain can take care of but yet you have all the energy in the world to function as a regular human being.
Meraki Gardens
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.