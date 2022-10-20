About this product
This strain combo created something truly special. The aroma is tart and sweet with a hint of deep earth tones. The ﬂavor has sour notes that will leave your mouth watering for more. This strain is not for the social butterﬂies as it will pull your body down in the couch. An extreme laziness sets into the whole body and you might just fall sound asleep.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
State License(s)
020 10112054705