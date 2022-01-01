You just can’t help but drool when looking at

Stacy’s Mom. It has a delicious flavor of grape

and a hint of skunk. The high starts off with a

tingly punch to the face, giving you a blissful

feeling with a little social energy. Relaxation

eases into the rest of your body leaving you

content but not weighed down at all. Grab your

munchies for this strain as you will soon have an

urge to eat what ever is in sight!