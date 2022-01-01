About this product
StrawberryTek is the new sativa that will have
you loving life! The flavor is so insanely close to
strawberries that you won’t want to puff puff
pass. The high is just as good as the flavor. A
surge of energy rushes through your entire
body. You will definitely want to bring this along
to your next social event, you will end up being
the hit of the party.
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.