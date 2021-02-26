About this product
Sugar Berry Scones is most known for its
mouth watering flavor and relaxing yet
focused effects. It’s perfect for the indica lover
who wants to relax after a hard day at work
but still needs to get a few things done around
the house. A slight numbness takes effect and
that’s when you know to get into a cozy spot as
you will be soon snoozing the night away.
About this strain
Sugar Berry Scones is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sugar Berry Scones - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Sugar Berry Scones effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.