About this product
One of the best strains for lifted effects and rich flavors. The aroma is pungent with earthy diesel overtones that has after tones of spicy berries. This strain works fast and launching you into a cerebral effect with hints of euphoria. As you go along in the journey of the high you will have an influx of creativity and a certain blissfulness that will leave you out of touch with the matrix that we live in. You will soon find yourself questioning your beliefs and then you will be hit with a tingly body high that takes you to the next level of the high.
About this strain
Sweet Thang effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
State License(s)
