One of the best strains for lifted effects and rich flavors. The aroma is pungent with earthy diesel overtones that has after tones of spicy berries. This strain works fast and launching you into a cerebral effect with hints of euphoria. As you go along in the journey of the high you will have an influx of creativity and a certain blissfulness that will leave you out of touch with the matrix that we live in. You will soon find yourself questioning your beliefs and then you will be hit with a tingly body high that takes you to the next level of the high.

