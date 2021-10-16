About this product
These crosses created one of the most
delicious strains on the market. With every toke
the flavor is packed full of sweet and sour
blueberry candies. The high starts with a subtle
build, slowly working its way through your mind
easing away any negative or racing thoughts
and replacing them with unfocused happiness.
The effects are perfect for a lazy night kicking
back listening to music or throwing on your
favorite Netflix show. Don’t forget to break out
the snacks, hunger will be hitting you quickly
after the first couple of tokes.
About this strain
Zerbert is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain. If you've smoked Zerbert before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Zerbert effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.