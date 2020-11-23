About this product
Blue Sherbert x Zkittles
Hybrid
Zerbert is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain. If you've smoked Zerbert before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
PMS
13% of people say it helps with pms
19% | medium-high
0% | very low
Meraki Gardens
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.