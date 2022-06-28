Like its namesake, this strain offers you the opportunity to quite literally taste the rainbow. An explosion of sweet candies coats your mouth on the inhale leaving you reaching for more of the tasty treat. zkittlez combines the mental and physical effects of both parent strains to yield a smooth, multifaceted high. Users may also notice that their thoughts have taken on a newly plugged-in quality, with certain ideas seeming to occupy more space or attention than they otherwise might. As the high wears on, a palpable body high creeps in to complement these mentally-activating effects.
We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.
