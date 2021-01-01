About this product

Free Shipping Within the US!



Our recovery salve is made with 100% organic hemp extract. It soothes and conditions sensitive or irritated skin. It also helps to soothe muscle pain and soreness.



Ingredients: Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coco Butter, Organic Beeswax, Organic Sweet Almond Oil, Organic Jojoba Oil, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Arnica Montana Oil, Organic Hemp Extract, Organic Juniper Oil, Organic Cajeput Oil, Organic Black Seed Oil, Organic Black Pepper.



Contains: 1000mg Hemp Extract 2oz



Non GMO | Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free



Contains ingredients known to help prevent and relieve*:



Muscle Pain

Muscle Soreness

Muscle Spasms

Joint Pain

Nerve Pain

Inflammation

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.