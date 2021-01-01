Merkabah Labs
About this product
Our recovery salve is made with 100% organic hemp extract. It soothes and conditions sensitive or irritated skin. It also helps to soothe muscle pain and soreness.
Ingredients: Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coco Butter, Organic Beeswax, Organic Sweet Almond Oil, Organic Jojoba Oil, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Arnica Montana Oil, Organic Hemp Extract, Organic Juniper Oil, Organic Cajeput Oil, Organic Black Seed Oil, Organic Black Pepper.
Contains: 1000mg Hemp Extract 2oz
Non GMO | Organic | Vegan | Gluten Free
Contains ingredients known to help prevent and relieve*:
Muscle Pain
Muscle Soreness
Muscle Spasms
Joint Pain
Nerve Pain
Inflammation
* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
