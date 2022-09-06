About this product
Genetics: White Widow x Unknown Indica Dom. Hybrid strain
Best for evening use for its mind and body relaxing properties.
BALANCE RATIOS offer six unique blends of minor cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN) to THC, the well-known psychoactive cannabinoid. The wider range of cannabinoids will work together to provide a more synergistic effects known as the “Entourage Effect” than just consuming high amounts of THC. Depending on the ratios, the (psychoactive) effects will differ due to the varying amounts of THC. The higher the ratio, the lower the THC.
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. Follow our journey @mfusedculture.
Features:
- 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
- 6 different ratios to best fit your needs
- Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
- Pure Cannabis Derived Oil
- Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
- Clean Green Certified [WA]
- No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER
- Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB
Best for evening use for its mind and body relaxing properties.
BALANCE RATIOS offer six unique blends of minor cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN) to THC, the well-known psychoactive cannabinoid. The wider range of cannabinoids will work together to provide a more synergistic effects known as the “Entourage Effect” than just consuming high amounts of THC. Depending on the ratios, the (psychoactive) effects will differ due to the varying amounts of THC. The higher the ratio, the lower the THC.
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. Follow our journey @mfusedculture.
Features:
- 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
- 6 different ratios to best fit your needs
- Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
- Pure Cannabis Derived Oil
- Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
- Clean Green Certified [WA]
- No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER
- Full Rechargeable Device via Micro-USB
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
State License(s)
421099