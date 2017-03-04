About this product
BALANCE 10:1 - SUZY Q
Ratio: 10 part Total Cannabinoids to 1 part THC
Genetics: Unknown
Type: Hybrid
Taste/Aroma: Pine, Sweet, Floral, Earthy
Breeder: Burning Bush Nurseries
FULL SPECTRUM HIGH CBD EXTRACTS is a MFUSED favorite from our MMJ roots, our unique full spectrum cannabinoid profiles work together synergistically to provide what is known as the “entourage effect” for maximum benefits. With six different ratios to choose from, you can find your perfect Balance!
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @balance.mfused & @mfusedculture
Features
● 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
● 6 different ratios to best fit your needs
● Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
● Pure Cannabis derived oil: Non-Hemp CBD based isolate
● Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
● No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER
● Utilizing market leading hardware by CCELL (universal 510 threaded cartridge)
Ratio: 10 part Total Cannabinoids to 1 part THC
Genetics: Unknown
Type: Hybrid
Taste/Aroma: Pine, Sweet, Floral, Earthy
Breeder: Burning Bush Nurseries
FULL SPECTRUM HIGH CBD EXTRACTS is a MFUSED favorite from our MMJ roots, our unique full spectrum cannabinoid profiles work together synergistically to provide what is known as the “entourage effect” for maximum benefits. With six different ratios to choose from, you can find your perfect Balance!
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @balance.mfused & @mfusedculture
Features
● 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
● 6 different ratios to best fit your needs
● Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
● Pure Cannabis derived oil: Non-Hemp CBD based isolate
● Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
● No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER
● Utilizing market leading hardware by CCELL (universal 510 threaded cartridge)
About this strain
Suzy Q
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.
Suzy Q effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
15% of people report feeling headache
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
30% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.