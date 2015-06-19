BALANCE Ratios 2:1 High CBD Extract Applicator - Hawaiian Dream
by MFUSED
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
BALANCE 2:1 - HAWAIIAN DREAM
Ratio: 2 part Total Cannabinoids to 1 part THC
Genetics: Blue Dream x Hawaiian Sativa
Type: Sativa Dom. Hybrid
Taste/Aroma: Citrus, Sour, Tropical, Earthy
FULL SPECTRUM HIGH CBD EXTRACTS is a MFUSED favorite from our MMJ roots, our unique full spectrum cannabinoid profiles work together synergistically to provide what is known as the “entourage effect” for maximum benefits. With six different ratios to choose from, you can find your perfect Balance!
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @balance.mfused & @mfusedculture
Features
● 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
● 6 different ratios to best fit your needs
● Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
● Pure Cannabis derived oil: Non-Hemp CBD based isolate
● Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
● No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER
● Full Glass Applicator for Easy Application
Ratio: 2 part Total Cannabinoids to 1 part THC
Genetics: Blue Dream x Hawaiian Sativa
Type: Sativa Dom. Hybrid
Taste/Aroma: Citrus, Sour, Tropical, Earthy
FULL SPECTRUM HIGH CBD EXTRACTS is a MFUSED favorite from our MMJ roots, our unique full spectrum cannabinoid profiles work together synergistically to provide what is known as the “entourage effect” for maximum benefits. With six different ratios to choose from, you can find your perfect Balance!
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @balance.mfused & @mfusedculture
Features
● 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
● 6 different ratios to best fit your needs
● Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
● Pure Cannabis derived oil: Non-Hemp CBD based isolate
● Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
● No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER
● Full Glass Applicator for Easy Application
About this strain
Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.