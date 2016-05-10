BALANCE 3:1 - SWEET AND SOUR WIDOW

Ratio: 3 part Total Cannabinoids to 1 part THC

Genetics: White Widow x Unknown Indica

Type: Indica Dom. Hybrid

Taste/Aroma: Sour, Woody, Earthy, Pine

Breeder: CBD Crew (Mr. Nice Seedbank x Resin Seeds)



FULL SPECTRUM HIGH CBD EXTRACTS is a MFUSED favorite from our MMJ roots, our unique full spectrum cannabinoid profiles work together synergistically to provide what is known as the “entourage effect” for maximum benefits. With six different ratios to choose from, you can find your perfect Balance!



While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @balance.mfused & @mfusedculture



Features

● 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids

● 6 different ratios to best fit your needs

● Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits

● Pure Cannabis derived oil: Non-Hemp CBD based isolate

● Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides

● No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER

● Full Glass Applicator for Easy Application