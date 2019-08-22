About this product
BALANCE 3:1 - SWEET AND SOUR WIDOW
Ratio: 3 part Total Cannabinoids to 1 part THC
Genetics: White Widow x Unknown Indica
Type: Indica Dom. Hybrid
Taste/Aroma: Sour, Woody, Earthy, Pine
Breeder: CBD Crew (Mr. Nice Seedbank x Resin Seeds)
FULL SPECTRUM HIGH CBD EXTRACTS is a MFUSED favorite from our MMJ roots, our unique full spectrum cannabinoid profiles work together synergistically to provide what is known as the “entourage effect” for maximum benefits. With six different ratios to choose from, you can find your perfect Balance!
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @balance.mfused & @mfusedculture
Features
● 1g of Full Spectrum Cannabinoids
● 6 different ratios to best fit your needs
● Proprietary polyextraction methods used to capture whole plant benefits
● Pure Cannabis derived oil: Non-Hemp CBD based isolate
● Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
● No Cutting Agents and/or Additives, EVER
● Utilizing market leading hardware by CCELL (universal 510 threaded cartridge)
Features
About this strain
Sweet and Sour Widow
Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile.
Sweet and Sour Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
