About this product
STRAIN BREAKDOWN:
Genetics: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Tangie
Type: Sativa
Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Fruity, Pine, Skunk
Effect: Creative, Happy, Social, Relaxed
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INFO:
+ Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High
+ THC Distillate with Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes
+ Independently batch tested to ensure no harmful pesticides
+ Clean Green Certified
+ 100% Cannabis, No Cutting Agents, No Vitamin E
+ Genuine CCELL Cartridges with proprietary ceramic heating technology
+ Universal 510 threading
+ 1 Full Gram per cartridge
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high.
Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
264 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
MFUSED
MFUSED exists to improve and enhance everyday lives. Crafting the most innovative, highest quality, naturally effective products that stay true to the therapeutic power and free spirit of cannabis.
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.
