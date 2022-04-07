About this product
Tasting Notes: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy
Effects: Uplifting, Giggly, Social
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Full Spectrum Extract is MFUSED’s authentic artisanal representation of a whole plant extract, balancing purity, aromatic terpene profiles, and cannabinoid potency. Our Full Spectrum Extract utilizes a minimal impact and organic processing technique with freshly cured and flash-frozen cannabis to accentuate and maintain the essence of a natural strain profile, delivering only the best flavor & fragrance of every strain. Now available in a fully rechargeable hardware.
- New & Refined Formulation
- Slim & Powerful Hardware
- Fully Rechargeable Device with Micro-USB Port
- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticide
About this strain
Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. According to growers, Biscotti flowers into small, dense buds marked by dark green and purple foliage with bright orange pistils. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
About this brand
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.