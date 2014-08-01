About this product
Tasting Notes: Lemon, Pine, Earthy
Effects: Cerebral, Relaxing, Creative
Full Spectrum Extract is MFUSED’s authentic artisanal representation of a whole plant extract, balancing purity, aromatic terpene profiles, and cannabinoid potency. Our Full Spectrum Extract utilizes a minimal impact and organic processing technique with freshly cured and flash-frozen cannabis to accentuate and maintain the essence of a natural strain profile, delivering only the best flavor & fragrance of every strain. Now available in a fully rechargeable hardware.
- New & Refined Formulation
- Slim & Powerful Hardware
- Fully Rechargeable Device with Micro-USB Port
- Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
- Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticide
About this strain
Khalifa Kush, also known as "KK," "Wiz Khalifa," and "Wiz Khalifa OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa. This strain is believed to descend from an unknown OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush was originally unavailable to the public, but has since been made available in limited amounts through select partners. The effects and aromas of Khalifa Kush are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.
About this brand
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.