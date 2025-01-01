STRAINS Live Diamonds Jefe - Maui Pineapple



TYPE: Sativa

GENETICS: Pineapple Chunk x Maui Wowie

TASTING NOTES: Skunky, Pineapple, Tropical

CLASSIFICATION: Legacy Strain / Citrus Profile



Experience the pinnacle of cannabis luxury with our NEW STRAINS Live Diamonds Jefe Disposable. We harvest terpenes exclusively from fresh, live, NEVER-frozen flower cultivated by our esteemed partner farms and top genetic houses nationwide. Our process starts with extracting and crystallizing only the purest THCa diamonds from the plant. These high-potency diamonds are melted down and seamlessly blended with our live terpene profiles, allowing the authentic flavors of our cannabis strains to shine through, creating an unparalleled vaping experience. Elevate your journey with pure, potent, and flavorful hits.



+ True-to-Strain Cannabis Profiles from Live Terpenes

+ High Potency Effects from Melted THCa Diamonds

+ ON/OFF button for added user control and efficiency

+ Brand new ergonomic shape, perfect on-the-go companion

+ Custom-designed atomizer, tuned for the most authentic expression of our extracts

+ Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience

+ Button controls device on/off, cold-start, and variable temperature settings

+ Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day Battery Life

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



Follow our journey @mfusedproducts and @mfusedculture!

read more