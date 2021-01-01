MFUSED
MFUSED Micro-Serving THC Oral Spray: Sour Blues (Indica)
About this product
+ 100% Pure Cannabis Extract (Not Hemp)
+ Highly Purified Cannabis Distillate with Coconut Oil and Natural Terpenes
+ In a Convenient and Discreet Micro-Serving Spray Bottle
+ Clean Green Certified
+ No Artificial Additives and/or Flavoring, Ever
+ Independently Lab Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
Serving Size:
1 serving per spray
2mg per spray
50 servings per bottle
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!