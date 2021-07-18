About this product
Genetics: Zkittlez x Moonbow
Type: SATIVA
Tasting Notes: Berry, Flowery, Sweet
FEATURES:
+ New & Improved Tank Hardware
+ Large Ceramic Heating Core Providing Bigger Hits
+ Superior Taste and Immediate Peak High
+ THC Distillate with Strain Specific Cannabis Terpenes
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
+ Universal 510 threading
Allow us to re-introduce MFUSED's flagship Strain Specific Distillate, our most powerful and potent product now features custom tank hardware designed specifically for thick and viscous cannabis extracts. The larger ceramic heating element allows for a smoother and improved vaping experience while presenting an even more accurate strain profile than before!
MFUSED SSD Tanks only utilize pure Cannabis Distillate and Cannabis Terpenes, no artificial additives and/or flavoring EVER!
Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden HIGH THC concentrate packs a heavy punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our extract is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact, often described as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
About this strain
Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into whispy nugs with curly bright orange hairs and frosted green foliage. Rainbow Belts has an average flowering time of 65 days and will produce an average yield. This strain was originally bred by Archive Seed Bank.
About this brand
HONORING THE ROOTS
“The therapeutic power of plants, free-thinking spirit of the people and innovative quality improvement are at the heart of everything we do.” – Grizz
Our foundation starts with you, those who have long relied on the power of this plant to enrich your everyday lives. Fortified by testimonials that only therapy could unveil, intentionally crafted with wellness in mind.
MEDICAL PIONEERS IN LOCAL INDUSTRY
“We’ve been in the game longer.”
Contributing 5 years of research and development, dedication to the medical cannabis community. We build on our legacy through integrity, innovation and honest commitment to excellence for the local community.
THERAPEUTIC STANDARD ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
“We lead with value. Offering quality, purity, outstanding effectiveness and incredibly terpy full-spectrum flavor.”
Our tried and true medical knowledge is now offered in the retail cannabis market. We are excited to offer all people this value.
CONSCIOUS CAPITALISM
“Enlightened self-interest leads to conscious consumption. Cannabis consumption enlightens self.”
We are passionate innovators who continually strive to raise the bar and craft the best quality product on the market while making a positive impact on society.