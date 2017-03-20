Red Dragon - STRAINS Live Diamonds RED Tank

by MFUSED
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank - Red Dragon

Savor the unmistakable woody notes of a primeval forest and immerse yourself in the powerfully exotic offering of our Limited-Edition RED Tank hardware, exclusive to Washington State. Experience the pinnacle of cannabis luxury with our STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank, where pure THCa diamonds blend harmoniously with live terpenes from top farms, ensuring unparalleled flavor and potency. Elevate your journey with MFUSED.

+ High Potency & Melted THCa with Live Cannabis Terpenes
+ Custom Tank with Large Ceramic Heating and Optimized Airflow
+ Universal 510 Threaded Hardware
+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring
+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

Red Dragon is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with Afghani. Red Dragon produces happy and uplifting effects with a sweet and fruity aroma. However, some consumers say this strain makes them feel quite paranoid, so take caution with Red Dragon if you're prone to anxiety. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress.

