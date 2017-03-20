STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank - Red Dragon



Savor the unmistakable woody notes of a primeval forest and immerse yourself in the powerfully exotic offering of our Limited-Edition RED Tank hardware, exclusive to Washington State. Experience the pinnacle of cannabis luxury with our STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank, where pure THCa diamonds blend harmoniously with live terpenes from top farms, ensuring unparalleled flavor and potency. Elevate your journey with MFUSED.



+ High Potency & Melted THCa with Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Custom Tank with Large Ceramic Heating and Optimized Airflow

+ Universal 510 Threaded Hardware

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides



