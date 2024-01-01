STRAINS Live Diamonds Tank - Red Velvet



Indulge in the essence of summer with our Limited-Edition STRAINS Live Diamonds RED Tank. Experience the velvety smooth blend of fresh summer fruits and cream, exclusive to Washington State. Crafted with pure THCa diamonds and live terpene profiles from top farms nationwide, this is cannabis luxury at its peak. Elevate your vaping journey with unparalleled flavor and potency. Available now, but hurry while supplies last!



+ High Potency & Melted THCa with Live Cannabis Terpenes

+ Custom Tank with Large Ceramic Heating and Optimized Airflow

+ Universal 510 Threaded Hardware

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently Tested to Ensure No Harmful Pesticides



