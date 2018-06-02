MFUSED
TECHNIQ - Gorilla Girl (by Washington Bud Co.)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD 1%
About this product
GORILLA GIRL
Genetics: Gorilla Glue x GCS Thin Mint
Type: 60/40 Sativa Dom. Hybrid
Effects: Giggly, Happy, Creative
Notable Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Cymene, Humulene, Linalool
Taste/Aroma: Funky Fuel, Citrus, Woody
Grow: 50/50 Rockwool
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE
+ MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience
+ Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens
+ Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq
+ 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic
+ 1 Full Gram
+ Clean Green Certified
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TECHNIQ is MFUSED’s most premium line of Cannabis vapor tank, only utilizing carefully hand selected top shelf flowers cultivated by premier gardens around WA state. TECHNIQ is the culmination between passionate master growers, decade-long experienced extractors and innovative market-leading technology all put into one.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CCELL™ Proprietary Ceramic Technology
Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on CCELL’s ceramic heating core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with a larger heating element and wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor or potency.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniqbymfused
Gorilla Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
