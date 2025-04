TWISTED Melted Diamonds Jefe - Wild Watermelon



TYPE: Indica Dom. Hybrid

TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Candy



Introducing Wild Watermelon, the ultimate vaping experience for fruit and candy lovers. Immerse yourself in the refreshing goodness of sweet fruity notes and indulge in the delightful taste of candy. This unique blend delivers the perfect balance of succulent watermelon flavor enveloped by a tantalizing hint of sweetness. Get ready to elevate your vaping game with Wild Watermelon, the embodiment of pure enjoyment in every puff.



+ Mouth-watering flavors from All-Natural Terpenes

+ High Potency Effects from Melted THCa Diamonds

+ ON/OFF button for added user control and efficiency

+ Brand new ergonomic shape, perfect on-the-go companion

+ Custom-designed atomizer, tuned for the most authentic expression of our extracts

+ Spark Button allows for a fully customized cannabis experience

+ Button controls device on/off, cold-start, and variable temperature settings

+ Fast charging via USB-C with multi-day Battery Life

+ Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring

+ Independently tested to ensure product safety



