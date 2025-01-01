About this product
MidSouth Extracts Live Resin Vape Pods
Handcrafted. Small Batch. Craft Curated.
Discover the true essence of the plant with MidSouth Extracts Live Resin Vape Pods—meticulously crafted for connoisseurs who value purity, potency, and flavor. Each pod is filled with small-batch, hand-selected live resin, extracted from fresh-frozen, peak-harvest cannabis to preserve the full terpene profile and deliver a rich, true-to-strain experience.
Curated by artisans and perfected in limited runs, our vape pods are a celebration of Southern craftsmanship and cannabis culture. Whether you're savoring the nuanced flavor of a classic cultivar or exploring something new, MidSouth Extracts offers a clean, consistent, and elevated vaping experience.
No additives. No fillers. Just fire.
100% Live Resin – from plant to pod.
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this product
About this brand
MidSouth Extracts
MidSouth Extracts is committed to providing the patients of Mississippi with a galaxy of high-quality products that are out of this world. Our very talented and experienced team is dedicated to serving the medical cannabis community and our dispensary partners here in Mississippi. Specializing in full spectrum extracts made with natural cannabis terpenes we offer a wide variety of small batch and hand-crafted items including edibles, vapes, concentrates, flower and topicals. We are constantly searching for innovative ways to create new and exciting products to add to our portfolio. Our sincere goal is to convey our love for this plant, our partners and the patients we serve through the quality of the products we produce.
License(s)
- MS, US: PROC001441
