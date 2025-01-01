About this product
Super Charged Buds by MidSouth Extracts are designed for experienced medical cannabis patients who want a little extra from their flower. We start with premium, hand-selected buds, lightly coat them in full-spectrum cannabis oil, and finish with a smooth roll in bubble hash. The result is a flavorful, terpene-rich product with enhanced potency and a consistently elevated experience.
For medical use only. For use by qualified patients as directed.
For medical use only. For use by qualified patients as directed.
About this brand
MidSouth Extracts
MidSouth Extracts is committed to providing the patients of Mississippi with a galaxy of high-quality products that are out of this world. Our very talented and experienced team is dedicated to serving the medical cannabis community and our dispensary partners here in Mississippi. Specializing in full spectrum extracts made with natural cannabis terpenes we offer a wide variety of small batch and hand-crafted items including edibles, vapes, concentrates, flower and topicals. We are constantly searching for innovative ways to create new and exciting products to add to our portfolio. Our sincere goal is to convey our love for this plant, our partners and the patients we serve through the quality of the products we produce.
License(s)
- MS, US: PROC001441
