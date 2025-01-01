About this product
MidSouth Extracts Live Resin & Full Spectrum Vape Carts
Experience the true essence of cannabis with MidSouth Extracts’ Live Resin and Full Spectrum Vape Carts. Crafted with precision and care, these carts preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant, offering an authentic, rich experience with every puff.
Live Resin Vape Carts: Our Live Resin carts are made from freshly harvested cannabis, flash-frozen at the peak of ripeness to capture the full, vibrant terpene profile. This method ensures a flavorful, aromatic vape with potent effects that stay true to the original strain.
Full Spectrum Vape Carts: Enjoy the entourage effect with our Full Spectrum carts, which retain all the beneficial compounds of the plant, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and other natural plant extracts. These carts deliver a smooth, well-rounded experience, giving you the full benefits of cannabis in every inhale.
Both options offer clean, consistent vapor and are designed for connoisseurs seeking high-quality, full-bodied flavor and effects. Whether you’re looking to unwind, find relief, or just enjoy the moment, MidSouth Extracts provides an elevated vaping experience that delivers.
Pure. Potent. Authentic.
Experience the true essence of cannabis with MidSouth Extracts’ Live Resin and Full Spectrum Vape Carts. Crafted with precision and care, these carts preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant, offering an authentic, rich experience with every puff.
Live Resin Vape Carts: Our Live Resin carts are made from freshly harvested cannabis, flash-frozen at the peak of ripeness to capture the full, vibrant terpene profile. This method ensures a flavorful, aromatic vape with potent effects that stay true to the original strain.
Full Spectrum Vape Carts: Enjoy the entourage effect with our Full Spectrum carts, which retain all the beneficial compounds of the plant, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and other natural plant extracts. These carts deliver a smooth, well-rounded experience, giving you the full benefits of cannabis in every inhale.
Both options offer clean, consistent vapor and are designed for connoisseurs seeking high-quality, full-bodied flavor and effects. Whether you’re looking to unwind, find relief, or just enjoy the moment, MidSouth Extracts provides an elevated vaping experience that delivers.
Pure. Potent. Authentic.
First Class Funk - Live Resin - Vape Cart - 1g
MidSouth ExtractsCartridges
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
MidSouth Extracts Live Resin & Full Spectrum Vape Carts
Experience the true essence of cannabis with MidSouth Extracts’ Live Resin and Full Spectrum Vape Carts. Crafted with precision and care, these carts preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant, offering an authentic, rich experience with every puff.
Live Resin Vape Carts: Our Live Resin carts are made from freshly harvested cannabis, flash-frozen at the peak of ripeness to capture the full, vibrant terpene profile. This method ensures a flavorful, aromatic vape with potent effects that stay true to the original strain.
Full Spectrum Vape Carts: Enjoy the entourage effect with our Full Spectrum carts, which retain all the beneficial compounds of the plant, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and other natural plant extracts. These carts deliver a smooth, well-rounded experience, giving you the full benefits of cannabis in every inhale.
Both options offer clean, consistent vapor and are designed for connoisseurs seeking high-quality, full-bodied flavor and effects. Whether you’re looking to unwind, find relief, or just enjoy the moment, MidSouth Extracts provides an elevated vaping experience that delivers.
Pure. Potent. Authentic.
Experience the true essence of cannabis with MidSouth Extracts’ Live Resin and Full Spectrum Vape Carts. Crafted with precision and care, these carts preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant, offering an authentic, rich experience with every puff.
Live Resin Vape Carts: Our Live Resin carts are made from freshly harvested cannabis, flash-frozen at the peak of ripeness to capture the full, vibrant terpene profile. This method ensures a flavorful, aromatic vape with potent effects that stay true to the original strain.
Full Spectrum Vape Carts: Enjoy the entourage effect with our Full Spectrum carts, which retain all the beneficial compounds of the plant, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and other natural plant extracts. These carts deliver a smooth, well-rounded experience, giving you the full benefits of cannabis in every inhale.
Both options offer clean, consistent vapor and are designed for connoisseurs seeking high-quality, full-bodied flavor and effects. Whether you’re looking to unwind, find relief, or just enjoy the moment, MidSouth Extracts provides an elevated vaping experience that delivers.
Pure. Potent. Authentic.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MidSouth Extracts
MidSouth Extracts is committed to providing the patients of Mississippi with a galaxy of high-quality products that are out of this world. Our very talented and experienced team is dedicated to serving the medical cannabis community and our dispensary partners here in Mississippi. Specializing in full spectrum extracts made with natural cannabis terpenes we offer a wide variety of small batch and hand-crafted items including edibles, vapes, concentrates, flower and topicals. We are constantly searching for innovative ways to create new and exciting products to add to our portfolio. Our sincere goal is to convey our love for this plant, our partners and the patients we serve through the quality of the products we produce.
License(s)
- MS, US: PROC001441
Notice a problem?Report this item