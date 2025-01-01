About this product
MidSouth Extracts vape carts are available with terpene profiles that offer the same medicinal benefits as natural flower. These carts are created using the CO2 extraction method, resulting in a pure and refined oil. The oil undergoes a de-waxing and filtering process to remove unwanted plant-based compounds like chlorophyll and cellulose, leaving behind a clean, semi-transparent, amber-colored cannabis oil. To enhance the natural aroma and flavor, strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes are reintroduced. What sets MidSouth Extracts apart is our commitment to purity – they never add any non-cannabis derived substances, ensuring the oil remains true to the original plant profile. No MCT oil, no Vitamin E acetate, and no fillers are used, making our vape carts a safe and reliable choice.
About this brand
MidSouth Extracts is committed to providing the patients of Mississippi with a galaxy of high-quality products that are out of this world. Our very talented and experienced team is dedicated to serving the medical cannabis community and our dispensary partners here in Mississippi. Specializing in full spectrum extracts made with natural cannabis terpenes we offer a wide variety of small batch and hand-crafted items including edibles, vapes, concentrates, flower and topicals. We are constantly searching for innovative ways to create new and exciting products to add to our portfolio. Our sincere goal is to convey our love for this plant, our partners and the patients we serve through the quality of the products we produce.
- MS, US: PROC001441
