MidSouth Extracts is committed to providing the patients of Mississippi with a galaxy of high-quality products that are out of this world. Our very talented and experienced team is dedicated to serving the medical cannabis community and our dispensary partners here in Mississippi. Specializing in full spectrum extracts made with natural cannabis terpenes we offer a wide variety of small batch and hand-crafted items including edibles, vapes, concentrates, flower and topicals. We are constantly searching for innovative ways to create new and exciting products to add to our portfolio. Our sincere goal is to convey our love for this plant, our partners and the patients we serve through the quality of the products we produce.