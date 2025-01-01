About this product
MidSouth Extracts combines THC with CBN and Melatonin to deliver a night of well-deserved rest with patients. CBN can help promote the body's natural production of Melatonin, while the additional Melatonin can kick-start your night of sleep.
Each bite of our THC Gummies is a celebration of flavor and wellness. Crafted with care, these gummies come in an array of mouthwatering flavors that make your wellness journey even more delightful. Infused with premium cannabis extracts, our gummies provide a way to explore the potential wellness benefits of cannabis in a natural, approachable manner. Unlock relaxation and find balance through an experience like no other. We understand that individual needs vary. That's why our THC Gummies come in a variety of dosages, giving you the power to tailor your experience. Choose your preferred dosage and let the journey to well-being begin. Gone are the days of traditional methods – our Gummies offer a discreet and convenient way to integrate cannabis into your routine. Whether you're at home or on the move, experience relaxation on your terms. Embrace the holistic journey that our Gummies provide – relaxation and indulgence entwined in one flavorful experience.
Strawberry - Hypersleep Gummies - 100mg/10pk
MidSouth ExtractsGummies
About this brand
MidSouth Extracts is committed to providing the patients of Mississippi with a galaxy of high-quality products that are out of this world. Our very talented and experienced team is dedicated to serving the medical cannabis community and our dispensary partners here in Mississippi. Specializing in full spectrum extracts made with natural cannabis terpenes we offer a wide variety of small batch and hand-crafted items including edibles, vapes, concentrates, flower and topicals. We are constantly searching for innovative ways to create new and exciting products to add to our portfolio. Our sincere goal is to convey our love for this plant, our partners and the patients we serve through the quality of the products we produce.
License(s)
- MS, US: PROC001441
