Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

300mg - Mighty Mint - CBD Relief Dab-On Stick 0.25 OZ

by Mighty Mint
Buy Here

About this product

The Mighty Mint Relief Stick is a safe, natural way to relieve effects of daily wear and tear. Our formula of powerful, plant-based ingredients really works: pure hemp CBD for deep soothing plus US peppermint oil for quick relief. Apply easily and feel it work within minutes. Relief is on its way!

DIRECTIONS:

Lightly press dab applicator on skin and massage gently. Apply directly to desired location. Use as needed.

CAUTION:

For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes or mucus membranes. Consult a physician before use if pregnant or nursing. This product is not a drug.

US-FARMED PEPPERMINT OIL:

Our exclusive peppermint is from the world’s premier mint growing region in the Pacific Northwest. We harmonize select peppermint varieties which are twice distilled to make a premium oil that provides natural cooling, a great smell, and quick relief.

ABOUT CBD:

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a remarkable deep-soothing compound found in hemp plants. It works with your body to provide a variety of benefits. CBD is not addictive and will not get you high.

THC-FREE:

Mighty Mint CBD is THC-Free. Our products are rigorously tested by independent labs to meet and exceed all regulatory requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mighty Mint
Mighty Mint
Shop products
The Mighty Mint Relief Stick is a safe, natural way to relieve effects of daily wear and tear. Our formula of powerful, plant-based ingredients really works: pure hemp CBD for deep soothing plus US peppermint oil for quick relief. Apply easily and feel it work within minutes. Relief is on its way!