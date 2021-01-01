About this product

The Mighty Mint Relief Stick is a safe, natural way to relieve effects of daily wear and tear. Our formula of powerful, plant-based ingredients really works: pure hemp CBD for deep soothing plus US peppermint oil for quick relief. Apply easily and feel it work within minutes. Relief is on its way!



DIRECTIONS:



Lightly press dab applicator on skin and massage gently. Apply directly to desired location. Use as needed.



CAUTION:



For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes or mucus membranes. Consult a physician before use if pregnant or nursing. This product is not a drug.



US-FARMED PEPPERMINT OIL:



Our exclusive peppermint is from the world’s premier mint growing region in the Pacific Northwest. We harmonize select peppermint varieties which are twice distilled to make a premium oil that provides natural cooling, a great smell, and quick relief.



ABOUT CBD:



Cannabidiol (CBD) is a remarkable deep-soothing compound found in hemp plants. It works with your body to provide a variety of benefits. CBD is not addictive and will not get you high.



THC-FREE:



Mighty Mint CBD is THC-Free. Our products are rigorously tested by independent labs to meet and exceed all regulatory requirements.