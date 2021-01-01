About this product

★ THE MODERN DUGOUT. Perfect blend of durable and discreet. Classic & trendy.



★ PEACE OF MIND. Forever tight top with core thru lid design keeps all your smoking accessories safe and secure. Keeps your product fresher for longer.



★ NO STINK. This case is made with a unique blend of industrial strength nylon. It is virtually indestructible and the finest storage solution. Run it over with a truck and it still works. The one of a kind design swivel lid is easily & fully adjustable. This seals in contents and protects from outside elements. This little black box floats.



★ NO PINCH. Designed different with rounded corner to comfortably fit in pockets. 4" x 2.5" x .75" No more butt pinch.



★ NO WORRIES. XXL Product chamber. Holds 3x as much as traditional wood dugouts. Custom springs make for a soft touch eject, not a rocket to your face. Open a little for one smoky stick or rotate lid fully for both to pop up. A cleaning tool is included.



★ Perfect for the on-the-go stealth smoker. This crush proof case is built to perform on all your adventures. Take it anywhere from tailgating parties to the beach or just for a quick break around town.



★ BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. 100% product satisfaction guarantee. Made in the USA. Built by the best of the best American workers.



★ Lifetime Guarantee. Fits standard 3" bats.



★ Your buds will thank you & Perfect gift for any occasion.



500+ 5 star reviews. Made in the USA. Even during Covid-19 shipping everyday.



FEATURES:

Fully Adjustable Swivel Top ( Tight Top Forever)

XXL Product Chamber ( 7 Grams of Choice Product)

2nd chamber Secret Stash ( 2 grams of Choice Product- perfect for a moonrock)

Custom Soft Touch Springs (Ease of Use)

Water Resistant (Seals in Freshness)