END-TO-END CERTIFIED GMP HEMP CBD MANUFACTURING

About Mile High Labs International

Mile High Labs is the largest extractor of CBD in the world. Cultivators, manufacturers, retailers and companies throughout the consumer packaged goods industry choose Mile High Labs for its proven commercialization capabilities combined with regulatory expertise, innovative extraction technology and purity-certified CBD. Mile High Labs extracts exclusively from industrial hemp flower material.