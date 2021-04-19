Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Bubba Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Millennium Farms
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

Bubba Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
2,469 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Millennium Farms
Millennium Farms
Shop products
Millennium Farms is located on the outskirts of Eugene, proud to provide quality sun-grown cannabis. We specialize in growing custom genetics, not available anywhere else in the world. Our cannabis plants are cared for by hand-picked local growers.