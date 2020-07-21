About this strain
Samoas
A cross between Forum Cut GSC and Face Off OG Bx1, Samoas—like the trademarked cookie—is here to level up the beloved GSC strain. Another strain from Archive Seed Back, this strain brings potency and flavor with big yields, and consumers and growers alike can expect an extra skunky Kush funk alongside the smooth delicious cookie terpenes we have grown to love.
Samoas effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Millennium Farms
Millennium Farms is located on the outskirts of Eugene, proud to provide quality sun-grown cannabis. We specialize in growing custom genetics, not available anywhere else in the world. Our cannabis plants are cared for by hand-picked local growers.