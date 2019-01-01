Michael C. Minardi is the Senior Partner at Minardi Law. For over 14 years, Michael has dedicated his practice to fighting for clients charged with cannabis crimes. His passion has driven him to learning and understanding cannabis laws in the State of Florida and throughout the country. Michael’s practice represents clients in corporate consulting and services for business and individuals looking to enter the cannabis industry, forfeiture matters, and criminal matters, with a focus oncases where an individual purchases, uses, or cultivates cannabis for medical purposes. He has successfully won many medical cannabis cases, including several landmark high profile cases in Florida. He has represented some well-known patients including Cathy Jordan, Delbert Mullins, Jesse Dosher and Jeffrey Kennedy whom have had their cases dismissed. He won the first and second jury trial presenting the medical necessity defense to cultivation and possession of cannabis charges in the cases of JesseTeplicki, and Bridget Kirouac in Florida. Michael has represented patients, including veterans, suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Chronic Pain Disorders, Depression and Anxiety, Glaucoma, Severe Anorexia, Fibromyalgia, Liver Disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and other medical conditions charged with cultivation, manufacturing or possession charges. He recently assisted Kristoffer Lewandowski in Oklahoma, a ten-year marine veteran facing two-years to life in prison for six plants, who received a deferred prosecution with no supervision and no jail time.