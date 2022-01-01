3Chi Delta Comfortably Numb tincture contains a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 and CBN, with CBC and a terpene blend high in beta-caryophyllene to maximize effects. CBN tempers the impact of the Delta 8 THC, which can be moderately intoxicating. This combination offers a comfortable and relaxing body-focused feeling.



Type: Broad Spectrum ∆8 (Delta 8 THC, does not contain Delta 9 THC)

Carrier Oil: MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride)

Taste: Strong plant taste from terpenes

Bottle size: 30mL

Delta 8 THC/CBD Per Bottle/Per Serving: 600mg: 300mg Delta 8/300mg CBN

Extraction Material: Hemp

Original Extraction Method: Ethanol

Key Ingredients: Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabinol (CBN), and Cannabichromene (CBC). Terpene blend high beta-caryopyllene, represents 40mg per tincture and 1.3mg per serving. These key ingredients may fluctuate with each batch since CBD is a natural plant. Refer to each COA for specific key ingredients.

Final Thoughts: 3CHI is a well respected company and who knows their way around the minor cannabinoids. They were first to market with a full array of Delta 8 cartridges with terpenes and other products including cartridges and gummies.

Directions: Measure the desired amount of this tincture using the metered dropper and use it as desired. Consult a physician before using this product. Must be at least 21 years or older to use unless allowed at a younger age due to the laws of your state or territory.



Refrigeration is not necessary but is encouraged as it will extend the life of the oil. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment. Do not touch dropper to skin, mouth, or any surface between or during use to help prevent contamination.



While we do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, it is thought that the Delta 8 THC metabolites will trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Discounts do not apply to this product. Must be 21 to buy and use these tincture and all Delta 8 products.