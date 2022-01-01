3CHI's HHC gummies contains a total 400mg of orange dreamsicle flavored candy made with 3CHI’s Potent and Award-Winning HHC Oil. This packet contains a total of 400mg of legally hemp-derived HHC. Each 25 mg gummy delivers an energetic and euphoric experience that is somewhere in between Delta 8 and Delta 9.



Hexahydrocannabinol, HHC for short, is a psychoactive and naturally existing cannabinoid which is extracted from the pollen and seeds of the Hemp plant. It is said to be at least as potent as Delta 8 THC, but less than that of Delta 9. Many consumers report these effects without the unwanted paranoia.



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Given how strong these HHC gummies are, we recommend starting with 1/2 a gummy and waiting at least two hours to experience the effects.



Type: Hemp derived Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC)

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 16 Gummies

CBD Per Pack/Per Gummy: 400mg/25mg

Flavors: Dreamsiscle

Key Ingredients: Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC)

Final Thoughts: HHC provides a nice go-to for those who don't feel they get enough from Delta 8 and are wanting to experience something that is a little more uplifting. You're certainly notice the energizing effect of HHC which can provide without noticeable paranoia. The HHC distillate used to make these gummies is the same distillate used in 3Chi's HHC Vape which won Best Vape at the largest 2021 USA CBD Expo.

Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects. Take 1/2 a gummy and wait 2 hours to determine the full effect.



HHC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. 3CHI's HHC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, MBH and 3CHI do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively on how HHC will metabolite in your body and whether or not HHC may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



While HHC is not THC or an analogue of THC, MBH believes in the importance to respect the states which have illegalized other psychoactive cannabinoids like Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Utah and Washington. It is your responsibility to determine if HHC is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies or any other HHC product.