Barney's Botanicals continue to amaze with these terpene infused gummies. Each 30 count jar boasts 750mg of Delta 8 in a 30 count jar. Available in 5 different terpene blends including Cherry Pie (Happy & Creative), Blue Dream (Euphoric), Pineapple Express (Energizing), Orange Dreamsicle (Uplifting) and Watermelon Zkittles (Calming). Select your gummies based on your desired outcome!



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: Delta 8 THC

Vegan: Made with Organic Glucose Sugar (wheat)

Total Amount: 30 Gummies

CBD Per Pack/Per Gummy: 750mg/25mg

Flavors: Mixed Fruit

Terpenes: Cherry Pie (Happy & Creative), Blue Dream (Euphoric), Pineapple Express (Energizing), Orange Dreamsicle (Uplifting) and Watermelon Zkittles (Calming)

Key Ingredients: Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC)

Final Thoughts: We love the new twist to these gummies especially since we are terpene fanatics. We truly believe in the entourage effect and know terpenes can help us achieve our goals. We've tried many Delta 8 gummies and kept going back to these gummies. They're made in a FDA licensed facility and this company is progressing towards the cGMP certification. Barney's Botanicals are made in the US and third party tested. We've met these guys and just love them.



Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects.



Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Barney's Botanicals Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Barney's Botanicals do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Utah and Washington. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies or any other Delta 8 product.