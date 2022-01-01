About this product
Canna Slim THCV gummies contain a total of 750mg of legally hemp-derived THCV. While other cannabinoids may give you the munchies, THCV does the opposite helping you stay focused and lose some of your cravings.
This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.
Type: THCV
Vegan: Yes
Total Amount: 30 Gummies
CBD Per Pack/Per Gummy: 750mg/25mg
Flavors: Orange
Key Ingredients: Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)
Final Thoughts: We've been searching for almost a year to add in another THCV gummy. We've tried many: some didn't work well enough; some were too expense and one set arrived completely melted. We're so happy to have found these and have added these to our daily routine.
About this brand
Mind Body Hemp
We offer carefully curated CBD, Delta 8, Delta 10, and THCv infused products designed to help us live our best lives!