Canna Slim THCV gummies contain a total of 750mg of legally hemp-derived THCV. While other cannabinoids may give you the munchies, THCV does the opposite helping you stay focused and lose some of your cravings.



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: THCV

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 30 Gummies

CBD Per Pack/Per Gummy: 750mg/25mg

Flavors: Orange

Key Ingredients: Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)

Final Thoughts: We've been searching for almost a year to add in another THCV gummy. We've tried many: some didn't work well enough; some were too expense and one set arrived completely melted. We're so happy to have found these and have added these to our daily routine.

